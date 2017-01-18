St. George’s offers Messy Church in Grafton

GRAFTON -

The Messy Church phenomenon has come to Northumberland, and it can be experienced in Grafton at St. George’s Anglican Church.

You’d have to travel a bit to enjoy this program at any other church — the closest ones that offer it are St. George’s Anglican in Trenton, Newcastle United Church, and St. James United Church and St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Peterborough.

Obviously, Grafton Messy Church organizer Clare Phillips pointed out, it’s an interdenominational, ecumenical program.

St. George’s Messy Church program is designed to provide a fun reason to go to church, offering dinner and activities for busy families once a month from 5 to 7 p.m.

For one night a month, instead of cooking, parents and grandparents can gather the kids and get together with others to have fun, while learning about God’s love through the fellowship of shared activities and breaking bread together.

Each month has a different theme (the one for the first Messy Church on Sept. 28 was Abraham and Sarah: A New Beginning). Activities might include action songs, stories and crafts.

There are snacks to start things off, and the meal that finishes off the program is simple but sustaining — pizza, hot dogs, chicken strips and grilled-cheese sandwiches have fed previous Messy Church crowds.

Throwing in the meal makes it easy for families to enjoy a bit of a respite from a busy week, and Phillips said they hope to reach families who might not typically attend church — any church.

Programming is Christ-centred, she said, embracing the core values of hospitality, celebration and fellowship.

Messy Church began in the United Kingdom in 2004, Phillips said there are Messy Churches now in 18 countries (including Messy Church Canada). St. George’s in Grafton hosts one of more than 3,500 Messy Churches around the world.

In Canada, more than 175 of the programs run in Anglican, Lutheran, Presbyterian, United and Salvation Army churches.

As one of the Messy Church principles states, “Messy Church is not a stepping stone into existing congregations, but it is a congregation in its own right.”

In Grafton, Messy Church has been meeting on the third Friday of the month, excluding July and August, but Phillips said there is some thought of changing the date in March to make it an end-of-the-month offering.

Meanwhile, everyone is invited to Messy Church at St. George’s (10792 County Rd. 2 in Grafton) at 5 p.m. Jan. 20 and Feb. 17.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith