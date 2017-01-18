LEGION LINES: Dues are due at Br. 187

Colborne Legion Br. 187 has a number of upcoming events.

Come on out and enjoy a roast pork dinner on Jan. 20 with all the trimmings including dessert, coffee or tea. Dinner is $13 for everyone except Veterans who pay $10 (with Legion or service card). Children under

five are no charge. Dinner runs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Banish the January Blues is in the clubroom on Jan. 21. We’ll welcome back Nancy Dee who played on Levee Day. She’ll play during the meat draws starting at 2:30 p.m. Many people enjoyed her music on Levee Day and we thought this would make a great change of pace. Come on out and enjoy her again. No admission charge.

A roast beef dinner is set for Feb. 3 with roast beef, potatoes, yorkshire, veggies, soup, bread or rolls, dessert, tea or coffee. Dinner is $13 for everyone except veterans who pay $10 (with Legion or service card). Children under five are no charge. Dinner runs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Shop & Support on Feb. 5. Did you know you can support the Branch and buy gift cards? You can get all the popular retailer cards in one place.

If you place your order by Feb 5, the cards will be at the branch by Feb. 10. Order forms are in the clubroom.

Come out the first two Sundays of the month to play Moonshot Euchre. The first Sunday is in support of the branch and the second Sunday is in support of the Ladies Auxiliary. Play starts at 1 p.m.

Branch Membership dues are due. Dues are $55 for the year. Anyone who hasn’t paid their dues by Jan. 31 will have their name removed from the weekly draw.

Our thanks to everyone who supported the 2016 Christmas Hamper program. Ninety families received assistance to make their Christmas a little brighter.

The draw for the early bird prize was made on New Year’s Day at the levee. Congratulations to Richard Loader who will have his dues covered by the branch for 2018.

Did you know you can access our Wi-Fi when you’re in the branch? Just ask the bar steward for the password and you’re on the system.

We have a banquet hall available for rent for your special occasion or meeting. The hall will seat up to 195 for an event and up to 170 for a dinner. Give us a call if you are looking for a venue. 905-355-5479

Remember, you’re only a stranger once at the Colborne Legion.

Yours in Comradeship, Patti May.