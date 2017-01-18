Homelessness is a gospel issue

In recent months there has been a great deal of discussion in the media about homelessness.

The federal government has recently concluded a consultation on what to include in a National Housing Strategy. Last week the Province of Ontario held a session seeking feedback on how it should run a Basic Income pilot. In Northumberland County we participated in the 20K Homes Campaign and the full report will be ready in the next month.

It seems we have done a lot of talking about homelessness and its root causes. Those who work in shelters, provide services and advocate on behalf of the homeless are eager for the next step, tangible steps taken to end homelessness. It is shameful that in a nation like Canada we have allowed the issue of homelessness to exist as it has.

There are many arguments for why we should take concrete steps to end homelessness. Studies show that there is an economic benefit to housing people. It is also a social justice issue, a basic human right that people have access to affordable housing. Each of these makes a compelling argument in its own right and goes beyond the scope or space of this column.

For me homelessness and other issues which surround it, poverty and food security among others, are gospel issues. The life and witness of Jesus Christ makes it clear that these are important subjects that need to be addressed. When he fed those who followed him, showing a level of hospitality which should inspire us all, Jesus was demonstrating a basic level of care that we should show to one another. The Sermon on the Mount demonstrates clearly that it is the meek, the poor and the powerless who will receive God’s favour.

The Parable of the Good Samaritan makes it clear that nothing should interfere with loving our neighbours. The offer of love and mercy is to be provided to all people, even those we may not like. The Samaritan had just as good a reason to walk past the injured man as the Levite and the Priest did. But he did not walk past, he stopped and showed mercy.

As Christians there is no argument about whether we should or should not advocate for or assist those who live in or with the threat of homelessness. From the ancient laws of the Israelites, to the words of the prophets, to the life of Jesus it is clear that this is an issue which is important to God.

The conversation about homelessness and its root causes is taking place. I would urge you to respond, let politicians know that this is an important issue and that the status quo is not sufficient. Volunteer your time and energy, show mercy and make a difference. See the face of Christ in those whom you meet.

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)