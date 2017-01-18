Herriott to perform in Cobourg again on Feb. 19

COBOURG -

Back by popular demand, virtuoso pianist-composer Richard Herriott will return to Cobourg Feb. 19 for a concert at St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

Herriott last played in Cobourg at Cornell House in August — which is now the head office for the Les AMIS concert series that will feature internationally acclaimed artists in the coming months. Herriott’s concert at St. Peter’s is part of this series.

Herriott’s August appearance featured a powerful program of Liszt and Khatchaturyan that showcased both technical prowess and a deeply expressive style.

Now in his 50s, Herriott was considered a child prodigy when he made his debut on CBC Radio at the age of 12, and his debut with the Toronto Symphony when he was 18.

“When I was a young lad I attracted a lot of attention on the radio, television and the press,” Herriott said in the press release.

“When I was 13, in the wake of a performance I gave of the Khatchaturyan Piano Concerto, a distinguished teacher took me aside and said, ‘Well done! But you must remember that you can’t get away with being a novelty two years from now.’”

Herriott took this advice to heart, and has devoted his life to excellence in performance, exploring various styles of music as a performer and composer in a career that has seen him perform with leading symphony orchestras in 16 countries.

Herriott attributes some of his ability as a musician to being autistic.

“Asperger’s Syndrome was unknown when I was a kid,” he recalled.

“My father always referred to me as subject-specific, one who is totally absorbed by one or a few topics at the expense of all else. I was an oddity socially when I was young, and I suppose I still am, but deeply sensitive and annoyingly perceptive.

“I feel that my mind is filled with unbridled and extraordinary imagination. I developed very quickly an ability to improvise, and my inhibition here is most definitely due to autism,” he stated in the press release.

“I also believe that I’m able to absorb the true essence of the music I play because of autism.”

Herriott said that he is influenced by many great composers, but settled on Sibelius and Ralph Vaughan Williams as his favourites.

“I was heavily influenced by Keith Emerson as a teenager, and I’m unashamedly very influenced by Feeney as well as Khatchaturyan, but I’m finding Herriott more and more as I progress,” he said.

“Influences are vital, but finding a personal voice is most important. It is the same with playing.”

One of his compositions that he will perform is called Projapoti (the Asian word for butterfly) in memory of dancer-choreographer Christopher Gable. It was inspired the day after Gable’s death, while his Northern Ballet Theatre troupe was performing in Norwich.

“I played Company Class, and American ballet legend Cynthia Harvey taught,” he recalled.

“Suddenly a butterfly appeared out of nowhere, and in late October. They say that the butterfly is the soul of the dead.”

Herriott also recalls his performance at Cornell House as something of a spiritual experience, with the fresh lake-side air and the elegant historic home on Queen Street.

“I felt so calm and focused, precious elements in any concert. It was a lovely day and I enjoyed playing enormously,” he said.

The Feb. 19 concert will take place at nearby St. Peter’s Anglican Church (240 College St.) at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, available at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office (905-372-2210).