Quaiff is new EOWC chair

There is a new head of the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus who is continuing to work on the priorities already being pursued by the group of political leaders.

In an interview Monday, Prince Edward County Mayor Robert Quaiff talked about improving connectivity, or as a media release about his election as EWOC chair and first meeting of the year put it “the improvement of cellular networks in order to ensure mobile broadband services and increased public safety across rural Eastern Ontario’s many communities “

Quaiff said that “the position paper and all of the background research is ready for submission to the” federal and provincial governments and that “we were joined...members and various MPs and MPPs and they were asked to take this message back to their ministries, hopefully for approval. They were in agreement that the project was a viable and needed one.”

As it relates to the second priority of the group, he stated in a subsequent e-mail that the Wardens’ Caucus has “a partnership working closely with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture and together we’ll research ways of extending natural gas to rural Ontario(as) we will continue to look for opportunities to grow eastern Ontario’s economy.”

The third priority identified by the Wardens’ Caucus is to “continue to advocate for a solution to policing costs and a modernization of the current policing system, as well as provincial solutions to the legislative issues of joint and several liability and the interest arbitration system.”

The policing costs will be discussed as well at the provincial level, (plus the issue of)...joint and several liability,” he stated.

“It’s hard to predict timelines of completion but these projects will be the focus for us going forward.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald