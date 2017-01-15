Suspect sought after Cobourg gas station robbery

COBOURG -

An armed robbery early Saturday morning at Petro Canada on Division Street may possibly be related to one in Iroquois just hours before.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., a lone male brandishing a handgun walked into Petro Canada demanding cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Unaware of what was about to take place, the startled cashier said good morning before quickly realizing an armed robbery was taking place. The gas station has security footage.

“Open the f------ register now,” the alleged suspect with a blue balaclava around his face said while walking towards the counter.

Quickly reaching over the counter, the suspect grabbed a tray of lottery tickets while the cashier opened the register.

“Hurry up, empty it,” demanded the suspect, who was also wearing a black toque, black gloves and with what appears to be a black, leather jacket and Nike running shoes.

The suspect’s balaclava almost fell off at one point, but after re-adjusting it, he demanded cigarettes, but didn’t take any and placed the gun in a satchel before quickly walking out the door with a very small amount of money and lottery tickets.

Clearly visible was a tattoo on the right side of his neck and a bracelet or watch on his right wrist.

The entire robbery took 40 seconds and left the cashier extremely shaken, but uninjured.

Surveillance cameras show that at approximately 4:20 a.m. the same suspect appeared to in the store buying a number of items including a drink. At that time, he was wearing a black toque, black gloves and a black Metal Mulisha t-shirt.

The suspect is believed to be between the age of 20 to 35 and between 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-8 tall.

The store manager said that during the robbery the suspect “seemed very nervous and he was all over the place.

“Even when he came in the first time he seemed nervous, looked around and analyzed his environment,” the manager added.

According to the surveillance cameras, the suspect was with a woman in a four-door silver Honda Civic which was parked at the gas pumps before the suspect entered the store the first time.

Though the vehicle had no front licence plate, it did have a rear license plate.

There was also some type of Superman logo visible on the front dashboard.

The vehicle was spotted on surveillance cameras earlier circling the business twice, with the last time being approximately 20 minutes before the robbery.

When the store was robbed, the car was not scene in any of the surveillance cameras.

The robbery is strikingly similar to a robbery that happened hours earlier at the Iroquois Mac’s Milk store located in the Iroquois Plaza, which is two hours and 44 minutes east of Cobourg on Highway 401.

The Stormont Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the OPP said two suspects described as an adult male and an adult female entered the store at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Jan. 13 with the male brandishing a suspected firearm at a female employee. The male suspect was described as white, approximately 25-years-old, 5-foot-5 inches, slim build, wearing a black toque and black t-shirt with a logo. The female was described as white, approximately 25-years-old, 5-foot 3 inches, heavy build, brown hair wearing a dark hat and bandana.

Police there allege the suspects fled west from the plaza with a quantity of cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes. A silver Volkswagen vehicle is possibly involved according to the OPP.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing in Cobourg. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Janice MacDonald of the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821.

pfisher@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_pfisher