Slippery road conditions send cars into ditch on Hwy. 401 at Port Hope
PETE FISHER/Northumberland Today
For a brief period of time, whiteout conditions were reported along Highway 401 in Port Hope on Friday. At least two vehicles went into the ditch, with the help of slippery road conditions. Salters and sanders did their best to keep up with the weather along the Deer Park Road area. Northumberland OPP issued an advisory asking the public to exercise extreme caution when travelling through the area due to the slick roadways.