Teams qualify for provincial curling championships

COBOURG -

With only two more Challenge Round qualifying events to be held, the countdown to the 2017 Ontario curling championships is on.

Only two spots each remain for the Men’s Recharge with Milk Tankard and the Women’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts provincial championships to be held at the Cobourg Community Centre Jan. 29 through Feb. 5.

Qualifying events have been held leading up to the provincial tournaments.

Men’s teams participated in two provincial qualifiers to decide six out of eight remaining teams for the Recharge with Milk Tankard. In the A qualifier at the RCMP Curling Club in Ottawa, Team Howard ran the table to claim A-side victory. On the B side, Team Maus and Team Deruelle won their spots. In the B qualifier at the Niagara Falls Curling Club, Team Bice secured the A-side win, while Team Bailey and Team Tuck emerged as B-side victors.

Women’s teams participated in two qualifiers at the Oshawa and Guelph curling clubs. Playing a double knock-out format, two teams from each qualifier advanced to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. In the West qualifications, Team Harrison locked in the spot on the A-side, and Team Tippin emerged victorious on the B-side. In the East qualifications, Team Auld had a perfect 4-0 to win the A-side spot, and Team Heggestad narrowly edged out Team Cadorin to secure the B-side spot.

Competition is fierce for the last remaining spots in both Ontario curling championships. The men’s and women’s Challenge Rounds will be held Jan. 20, with two more spots up for grabs for both men’s and women’s teams.

Teams guaranteed a spot for the Cobourg 2017 Ontario Men’s Recharge with Milk Tankard include:

• Team Epping (CTRS Qualifier)

• Team Balsdon (CTRS Qualifier)

• Team Howard (PQ “A” A-side Qualifier)

• Team Maus (PQ “A” B-side Qualifier)

• Team Deruelle (PQ “A” B-side Qualifier)

• Team Bice (PQ “B” A-Side Qualifier)

• Team Bailey (PQ “B” B-Side Qualifier)

• Team Tuck (PQ “B” B-Side Qualifier)

Teams guaranteed a spot for the Cobourg 2017 Ontario Women’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts include:

• Team Flaxey (CTRS Qualifier)

• Team Homan (CTRS Qualifier)

• Team Harrison (PQ “West” A Qualifier)

• Team Tippin (PQ “West” B Qualifier)

• Team Auld (PQ “East” A Qualifier)

• Team Heggestad (PQ “East” B Qualifier)

Stephen Chenier of Curl ON said that Ontario has not seen a combined men’s and women’s provincial curling championships since 2003.

“We are excited to see the exciting competition that will take place in one house,” Chenier said, adding that the winning teams will move on to represent Ontario at the National Championships — the Men’s Tim Hortons Brier and the Women’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Single-draw tickets plus full-day and playoff weekend passes are now on sale for both events. Fans who don’t want to miss a minute of the action can purchase full-event passes. With prices as low as $11, fans should not miss the chance to experience it live.

Tickets start at $11 for round-robin play. Weekend playoff packages are $68.50 (a $99 value), and full-event passes are $130 (a $250 value).

For more information, ticket sales and volunteer registration, visit http://ontariocurlingchamps.ca.