Smallmans donate Survivors Tree to NHH

COBOURG -

As Cobourg resident Ron Smallman learned the hard way, when you are sick, you need something positive.

Smallman found that in spades at Northumberland Hills Hospital over 16 weeks battling multiple myeloma with visits to the hospital's Lions and Lioness Cancer and Supportive Care Clinic.

He and his wife Cheryl have said a permanent thank-you by leaving behind a Survivors Tree in the unit's waiting room.

Smallman was inspired to say thank-you with this beautiful piece of art from his time with Cottage Dreams, an agency through which cottage owners let cancer survivors make use of their cottages for a time of healing and retreat.

The cottage he and his wife enjoyed had a lithograph of a tree that bore the names of survivors who had been there before them. He could picture something similar bringing encouragement to those who came to Northumberland Hills Hospital over the course of their cancer treatment.

“Even if there is one person, that is enough — but maybe more,” Smallman said.

The couple were married on Aug. 11, asking for donations in lieu of wedding gifts. They also made something of a wedding reception out of a karaoke fundraiser they held that same night at CJ's Tap and Grill in Cobourg.

They got a break on their project when they approached Toronto-based European Furniture for the artwork. They talked to a lady named Nina who had lost her father to cancer, and the company donated the beautiful tree that now hangs on the wall.

It's an eye-catching piece that is already gaining positive comments, and the Smallmans were pleased to show it to RN Kim Baxter, whose care — in Cobourg and during his stem-cell treatment at Kingston General Hospital — he described as a life jacket.

“I am so grateful to the staff in the cancer clinic,” he said.

“It’s a difficult department to work in, because you’re dealing with stressful situations and emotions run high. But I’ll always be grateful for the unique way the staff cared for both myself and my wife Cheryl. They had our best interests at heart.”

The tree has been anchored (for stability) to a frame, and a plaque beside it reads, “We honour the survivors. This beautiful tree pays tribute to all those who have faced and fought cancer, and survived with the life-saving treatment and care provided by the doctors, nurses and support staff of the oncology department. Thank you for saving and supporting us on our journey.”

Though confidentiality concerns mean you can't actually inscribe survivors' names on the leaves, Smallman can see them in his mind.

He can also see future karaoke fundraisers that will eventually provide a Survivors Tree for the Kingston hospital that he hopes will provide encouragement for the patients of that community.

“Surviving cancer was the biggest challenge I’ve ever dealt with, and I want to send a message of hope to others while saying thank you to all those people who helped me along the way,” he said.

