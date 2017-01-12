Peterborough doctor is LHIN seniors lead

Dr. K. Jennifer Ingram, who practices in Peterborough, has been named the Central East Local Health Integration Network Physician Lead for Seniors Care.

Ingram focused her 2008 address at the Northumberland Hills Hospital annual general meeting on that topic, with a talk on the rapidly aging population — which she termed a silver tsunami.

In her new position, she will work with other physicians in the LHIN, the provincial Seniors Care Network, regional and local health-service providers and other partners involved in caring for older adults. She will provide leadership to increase the involvement of primary-care physicians in supporting seniors, ensuring the use of best practices in their care, and participating in provincial initiatives that focus on senior care.

A specialist in internal and geriatric medicine, as well as geriatric-medicine lead for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Ingram is the geriatric-medicine chair at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, founder and principal investigator of the Kawartha Regional Memory Clinic and founding chair of the Peterborough Council on Aging.

In 2016, she was honoured with the Consortium of Canadian Centres for Clinical Cognitive Research's Irma M. Parhad Award for outstanding contributions to the understanding and treatment of patients with cognitive disorders. She has also received the Ontario Medical Association's Glenn Sawyer Service Award for outstanding contributions to the medical profession and community.

Ingram's appointment supports the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care's Patients First action plan for health care, as well as the Central East LHIN's goal to support frail, older adults in living healthier at home.

More than 16% of the Central East LHIN population is aged 65 and older. That number is expected to rise to 18% by 2021. It has the highest waiting list (and second-highest long-term demand rate) in the province.