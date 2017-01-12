Orange Door Project raised $2,978 for Cornerstone

NORTHUMBERLAND -

If you were in Cobourg's Home Depot between Sept. 1 and Oct. 9, you might have been approached to support the store's Orange Door Project by donating a toonie for an orange paper door.

If so, you have helped the campaign raise $2,978 for Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre. The proceeds will help hundreds of women and children access programs and services offered at Cornerstone 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

In the announcement, Cornerstone executive director Nancy Johnston said they are grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Orange Door Project.

This project was established with the goal of eliminating youth homelessness in Canada. One hundred eighty-two Home Depot Canada stores took part in this year’s campaign by selling orange paper doors in the stores — and, in some cases, by rolling up their sleeves to help local charities complete renovation projects.

Nationwide, the 2016 Orange Door Project campaign raised $1.15-million with 100% of donations benefitting youth-serving organizations.

As well as counselling and prevention services, Cornerstone provides immediate shelter in crisis situations. In a typical year, they will provide almost 6,000 nights of shelter to local women and children fleeing family violence. To learn more about these services, visit www.cornerstonenorthumberland.ca.

The number 6,000 also appears in information about the work of the Home Depot Canada Foundation, which is committed to supporting initiatives that help put an end to youth homelessness in Canada. On any given night, the press release said, more than 6,000 young people are without a place to call home, making youth homelessness one of the most urgent social issues facing Canadians today.

In 2013, the foundation committed the Orange Door Project to raising $10-million over three years to support long-term solutions to youth homelessness in Canada. For more information, visit www.orangedoorproject.ca

“The Home Depot Canada Foundation is our ally in putting an end to youth homelessness,” Johnston said.

“This partnership allows us to raise funds on a larger scale than what we could do on our own.”