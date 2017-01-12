Level 1 water advisory remains

NORTHUMBERLAND -

While drought conditions are improving in the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority jurisdiction, a Level 1 advisory remains in place says after examination of the data, water technician Mike Smith said.

“(In) December (we) saw slightly above normal precipitation (and) over the past three months we have received 72% of the normal rainfall. According to provincial guidelines, however, watersheds are in a Level 1 condition when rainfall is below 80% of normal or when streamflows are below 70% of normal,” he stated in an e-mail interview.

A recent investigation found streams are at their normal flow levels for “this time of the year” and that is an overall improvement from the fall.

“We anticipate that some of the precipitation in December has infiltrated into the unfrozen ground, however it is currently unknown to what extent it is replenishing the groundwater aquifers. There may still be groundwater supply issues occurring in wells that are slow to recover from the drought. We still need regular precipitation to have the drought condition lifted and return to normal water supplies,” he also stated.

Level 1 means reducing water use by 10 percent.

