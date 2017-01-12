Cobourg council will replace Sherwin Jan. 23

COBOURG -

Having accepted the resignation of Councillor Larry Sherwin, the process to select his successor is now in full swing, Deputy Mayor John Henderson said at Monday’s council meeting.

“There is a procedure in place we will follow precisely,” Henderson stated.

“By Jan. 18, any citizen interested who meets the Elections Act criteria can make a Declaration of Qualification to our town clerk.

“The clerk, having that information and having verified that information, will make a list of candidates Jan. 20. At that time, the list of candidates, procedures and agenda will be released.

“On Jan. 23 starting at 4 p.m., we will follow the format in our agenda and in order, and the hope is, at the end of that session, council will appoint or select a new councillor.

“That person will be sworn in Jan. 30, so that person will officially start Jan. 30.”

This process will take place in time for a Feb. 8 session on council’s review of its strategic plan — timed to take place at about the mid-point of this council term — on Feb. 8, a full-day session starting at 8:30 a.m.

Two of the councillors in attendance will be ones who did not win seats in the 2014 election — the councillor to be sworn in Jan. 30 and Aaron Burchat.

Burchat was sworn in in May to replace Councillor Theresa Rickerby, whose resignation cited difficulties with her council workload in light of her family’s needs and her responsibilities in running two businesses.

At that time, council examined the remedies available under current legislation for filling a vacant council post. The one they opted for was to offer the seat to the candidate who had gained the highest number of votes without actually winning a seat. When Wayne DeVeau was unable to accept the offer, Burchat — next in line — was happy to do so.

Council decided to formulate its own specific policy for future replacements. When Sherwin resigned in December, to move to Kingston for family reasons, the new procedure was announced.

