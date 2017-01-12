AGN spotlights truth and reconciliation

COBOURG -

The Art Gallery of Northumberland will turn the spotlight on truth and reconciliation for its next exhibit.

At Cobourg council this week, Councillor Debra McCarthy urged everyone to look in at the gallery and provided some details about this upcoming exhibit, which is called Call To Action #83.

It features eight Indigenous and eight non-Indigenous artists and their quest for truth and reconciliation, McCarthy said.

“I think that’s one of the key story lines of this celebration,” she stated.

“A sesquicentennial causes us to look back and, as we know from our First Nation neighbour, that story is not a happy one.

“These 16 artists will present their process of working toward reconciliation.”

Opening night is Jan. 19, starting at 6 p.m., with a very special guest — Alderville First Nation Chief Bob Marsden.

“There will be a drumming song and a social dance and a blessing from an elder from Alderville and Indigeous food — and each artist will explain their reconciliation process,” the councillor said.

This exhibition will run through March 5.

Meanwhile, the 39th annual Juried Exhibition concludes this weekend, and this year’s first-place winner has a special program planned to wind it up on Sunday.

At 1 p.m., Hilda Van Netten will offer a multi-media presentation on her work (including some amazing work with buttons, McCarthy noted) and her life as a local artist and art teacher. Afterwards, van Netten will conduct a workshop on using the right brain to make art. It’s an enjoyable afternoon for everyone aged 12 and up.

The gallery is located on the third floor west at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W., Cobourg), and hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith