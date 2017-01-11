Students prepare for Journey of Hope

COBOURG -

The Cobourg Collegiate Institute library was taken over Monday night by duffel bags and suitcases (as well as the cargo to stuff them) in preparation for a Journey of Hope to Tanzania.

Principal Jeff Kawzenuk estimated there was more than 1,000 pounds to pack, including science supplies and 30 to 40 laptops.

That's not an exaggeration, East Northumberland Secondary School's Steve Truelove figures. Seventeen students plus several adult volunteers will be taking 50 pounds each, he said — do the math.

The educators are about to embark on their 10th annual Journey of Hope. This year, Truelove said, the students accompanying them will number 17 — 16- to 19-year-olds from Port Hope High School, CCI and Brighton's ENSS.

They will leave Tuesday and, the following day, arrive in the village of Kilema on Mt. Kilimanjaro.

“They will be there for a couple of weeks, working with HIV kids, doing some project work, teaching some school, playing soccer,” he said.

Then they will enjoy a five-day Safari near the Serengeti to round out their 19-day trip.

This week, the students took care of packing up the treasures they will bring with them.

The library was organized with a table for each student heaped with the items they will bring. Along with the school and science supplies, there were such souvenir items as school hats and T-shirts and water bottles with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District Board of Education logo.

As well, several dozen knapsacks (each containing a laptop) waited to be picked up.

Looking at the laptops with her friend Camryn Towers, ENSS student Megan McLean said she was inspired to be part of this year's Journey by the thought of sharing resources and making a difference in the world.

“And I really love the teaching aspect, being able to see another way of living,” she added.

“I just thought it would be a great opportunity to support different parts of the world and see how someone like a North American can make a difference somewhere else,” CCI student Aidan Woodward added.

ENSS student Lauren Draaistra loves to travel, but also liked the opportunity to help better the world — “because we don't get a lot of opportunities in high school to help Third World countries,” she said.

Port Hope High School student Taylor Lax, on the other hand, has never travelled outside the North American continent. But hearing some of the stories previous Journey participants had to share inspired her to take this step.

“I went to a presentation where students told about how (the Journey) was life-changing for them,” CCI student Sadie Stratford recalled. That was just the phrase that got her interested.

ENSS student Eric Lind was immediately intrigued by the thought of working in Africa, and liked the idea that he could help the kids in Tanzania.

His ENSS colleague Britany Nichols already has some teaching experience, as a children's swimming instructor, and already knows how rewarding it is to work with others.

“I thought it would be a great experience to get involved and go on a humanitarian trip,” she said.

CCI student Andrew Atanasoff heard about the Journey through a meeting of the school's Interact Club, and it caught his interest. What really made him follow through, however, was an October visit to his school by Spencer West.

West lost both his legs to a genetic disorder at the age of five, and doctors predicted a future in which he would never be able to sit up (much less walk). But he refused to accept that prognosis and, at the age of 31, actually scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro on his hands. And he used this accomplishment to raise money for the educational charity Free The Children.

After hearing that, Andrew said, he is looking forward to going to Mt. Kilimanjaro himself and making his own mark on the world.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith