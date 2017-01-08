Three people, including an OPP officer, were taken to hospital following a chain-reaction collision on the Highway 401 westbound lanes just west of the Lyle Street overpass on Saturday.

Around 4 p.m. a white pickup truck spun out in whiteout conditions and ended up at the side of the highway.

An OPP Sergeant stopped while responding to another multi-vehicle collision. Just seconds after entering his police cruiser, an out of control car sideswiped the cruiser.

"People need to slow down. Drive according to the conditions, not according to the speed limit," said OPP Sgt. Mark Collins. "Too many people today were driving too fast for the conditions."

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed from Brighton to Cobourg for approximately two hours.