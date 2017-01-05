Cobourg chooses forestry consultant

COBOURG -

At its committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday, Cobourg council approved Kilgour and Associates Ltd. to prepare an Urban Forestry Master Plan for the town.

Director of parks, recreation, culture and tourism Dean Hustwick explained to councillors why it is important to take this proactive step to ensure the health and sustainability of the town's urban forest.

Hustwick listed a number of important outcomes that will result – assessing the current state of the urban forest, allowing us to develop strategies to improve that state in the future, offering some improvements in terms of the way the town currently operates with respect to the forestry.

“And that will deliver a number of objectives — things like looking at current tree-planting and maintenance activities we undertake, helping to determine budget priorities for the future, types of staffing requirements,” he said.

“It's going to produce a five-year action plan that will really help the parks department move forward and develop a really healthy urban forest in the community.”

Kilgour and one other company put in bids for the project, and Kilgour came in lower by $10.

As well, a points system rated other aspects in addition to price, such as company experience, references, quality of proposal, work schedule, value added, and environmental and social stewardship. On this basis, Kilgour's score of 92 out of 100 came out ahead of the competition's 88.

The town's 2016 budget set aside $30,000 for this project. The additional money will come from the parks department's forestry-services budget.

