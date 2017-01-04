Sweet Water Country Music series returns for 2017

COBOURG -

Fans of the Sweet Water Country Music series have until Feb. 1 to renew their season tickets for the series of concerts planned for 2017.

The new series begins not long thereafter, as a March 26 show welcomes Mary Ellen Allen and Rodney Alexander.

Allen was born into a musical Sudbury family, warbling her first notes at age three. She went on to solo with school and church choirs before landing a paying gig with her parents' band. Professional work followed in the form of background vocals and radio jingles, and she loves her work to this day, performing and recording jazz, country, and rhythm-and-blues.

Alexander is also from Sudbury who grew up playing locally in a family band. Now an experienced singer, drummer and guitarist, he has toured with such artists as Michelle Wright, Marie Bottrel, John Landry and his own band the Prairie Dawgs.

Michael Warren headlines the May 28 show, a singer-songwriter from St. Thomas, Ont. His country roots come from an adolescence spent on the prairies. He got his first stage experience wit the Johner Brothers, and is now well-known in southwestern Ontario circles for jamborees as well as performances on the Teaching Barn Dance Shows.

The Sweet Water Band sometimes set aside a show just for themselves, and that's the Sept. 17 plan. It's a chance to showcase the local talents of Al Brisco on steel guitar, Doug Deveaux on audios and vocals, Tom Hall on drums and vocals, Steve O'Connor on keyboard, Steve Piticco on guitar and vocals, Don Reed on fiddle, and Dusty King Jr. on bass and vocals.

The Oct. 29 show closes the series with a visit from Elton Lammie, who is back by popular demand from BC's Okanagan Valley. With dozens of talent-competition wins to his credit, from both Canada and the US, he also has extensive radio and TV credits as a professional. He works full-time as a singer and musician, and you might catch him as a solo act, in duos or trios, or with his own full band.

Each sow takes place at 2 p.m. at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall (55 King St. W., Cobourg), and season-ticket holders are invited to renew their purchases at $65 for all four concerts at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office.

Single tickets are $20 per show, and will be available after Feb. 1.

For more information, call 905-372-2210.