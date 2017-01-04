Cobourg Cougars sit third in OJHL standings

COBOURG -

With 16 games remaining in the Ontario Junior Hockey League regular season, the Cobourg Cougars are positioned well in the standings as the third-best team.

They are second in the league's East Division standings with a 27-10-0-1 record and are third in the North East Conference standings. The Markham Royals currently claim the second spot because of leading the North Division loop.

The Trenton Golden Hawks lead all OJHL clubs 32-5-1-0 record for 65 points with the West Division-leading Georgetown Raiders second at 29-4-1-0 and 59 points. The Cougars have 55 points.

Following an East Division match-up Monday night at the Cobourg Community Centre, though, the Whitby Fury pulled within a point of the Cougars with a 3-1 victory over the hosts.

Whitby carried a 2-0 lead from the first period into the third. The Cougars cut the deficit to one on a goal by Reade MacInnis at the 4:30 mark of that final frame, but Scott Kirton restored the two-goal advantage for the Fury on a power play at 12:27.

Brock Walsh, shorthanded, Luke Keenan tallied the other Whitby goals.

Cobourg returns to action Monday night against the visiting Pickering Panthers. Game time is 7 p.m. at the CCC. The Cougars also play road games in Kingston and Mississauga next week.

Following home games Monday, Jan. 16 against Wellington and Saturday, Jan. 21 against Buffalo, the Cougars won't play at the CCC again until Feb. 6. That's due to playing two games at the OJHL Winter Showcase in Trenton on Jan. 23 and 24 as well as not having the CCC ice available during the 2017 Ontario men's and women's curling championships Jan. 29 to Feb. 5.

The Cougars currently have 14 scheduled games remaining and two more to make up that were previously postponed (Dec. 15 in Kingston and Dec. 17 against Stouffville in Cobourg). New dates have not been announced for those two games.

The OJHL regular season ends Feb. 25.