Cobourg library will celebrate Canada 150

I began working at the Cobourg Public Library 23 years ago.

At that time, the library was located on Chapel Street, in the former Sunday School of Trinity United Church. There were many smaller rooms in the adult section, with the second floor accessible only by a metal spiral staircase.

The children's library had its own entrance and its own hours. There were no public computers, and the only way to look up books was to use the card catalogue! (For you young ones, imagine having to ‘Google’ something by finding it in a big cabinet of cards. It was quite a feat at times.)

The Cobourg library moved to Chapel Street in 1964. Before that, from 1889 to 1964, it was located on King Street. Before that it was located in the town hall and was a Mechanic’s Institute.

It’s amazing to think of the changes to the library since the beginning – even since we moved in 1995 to our current location at 200 Ontario Street in the C. Gordon King Centre.

You may be wondering, why the history lesson? Well, 2017 marks the 150th anniversary of Canada, and what better time to see how our town has changed? The Town of Cobourg has many celebrations planned and so does the library!

We begin on Jan. 26 with Cobourg Colours. We will be displaying 150 colouring sheets skillfully completed by our patrons. These works will be on display in our Rotary Room in a true art show style.

For Canada Day, we will have a display on Cobourg through the years, with some photos from our archival collection. See the Cobourg harbour as it used to be and photos of some early homes and churches that are still here today.

What did Cobourg residents do for fun in years gone by? Fun activities included the Cobourg Curlers playing on the creek. There was also the wooden slide at the beach. There are historic businesses, too, like the Woolen Mills, the Carriage Shop and many hotels.

In the fall, we will have bookmarks showcasing Canadian authors for the last 150 years. Keep an eye out for these, and see if your favourite author is listed!

Curious about history? Come to the Cobourg library, where the answers are waiting for you.

Want to know about what is happening at the library’s three branches this winter? Have a look at our latest program guide in person or on our website at www.cobourg.library.on.ca.

The Cobourg Public Library column is published on the first Tuesday of every month. This month's column was written by Heather Viscount, manager of access services.