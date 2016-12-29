Make your mark on Cobourg 2017

This is the final of four stories about plans for Cobourg 2017 in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday

COBOURG — Even though 2017 is fast approaching, it's not too late for you and your group or organization to make a mark in the year-long Cobourg 2017 celebrations.

Councillor Debra McCarthy pointed out in a recent interview that Cobourg 2017 has its own website – just go to the town website and look for the Cobourg 2017 near the top.

You will find a Community Marketing Kit for those who want to plan an event, and information on a limited number of Events in a Box that are available. These kits contain tools to enhance the pageantry of qualifying third-party events such as posters and flyers, balloons, tattoos and banner.

And don't forget to submit your event details to the Cobourg 2017 event calendar available on www.cobourg.ca to help fill each day's spaces with exciting events in celebration of Canada’s birthday and take advantage of the opportunity to promote your event to the local community and tourists.

Lapel pins of the Cobourg 2017 emblem are being produced. Banners now hang from poles throughout the town. And decals of the Cobourg 2017 logo are being distributed to businesses downtown — and beyond, because it's a celebration for the whole community.

“We wanted the businesses to have a sense of the event and show the colours,” McCarthy said.

The logo is one thing the committee did very well, she added, utilizing the regular logo but adapting it to be harmonious with the extraordinary Canada 150 logo that emerged from a competitive process. The remarkable story of the logo is on the website, and each element of it has a special significance.

Not every community has its own logo for the year's celebrations, McCarthy said, but the committee felt Cobourg should develop its own, as it was the home of Father of Confederation James Cockburn (who practised law in Cobourg but went on to be the Speaker of the House in the brand-new country's Parliament).

It's also appropriate because the Victoria Hall clock tower is part of the town logo, and Cockburn was instrumental in its construction.

Lots of groups are organizing events to tie in with the milestone, both within their own operations and on a public scale for all to join in.

For a time, Federal grants were available to organizations that were putting together public events with a strong heritage element, such as the St. Andrew's strawberry tea and the Northumberland 89.7 project of broadcasting histories of local people.

The organizations that did get grants for projects have all produced unticketed events, making them available to everyone, like the four-part Northumberland Film Sundays series on Canadian films and the Art Gallery of Northumberland's July exhibition of significant Canadian landscapes.

“There are some really creative things happening — stay tuned. Things will be popping up all year,” McCarthy said.

“What we are encouraging people is, when the dates come closer and they are celebrating an event in the spirit of this occasion, that they can go on-line and submit an event form. And it will be posted on the calendar.

“We just want people to celebrate, and there will be loads of opportunities for people to do special events,” she said.

“We are hoping there can be something happening every day.”

