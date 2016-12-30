Cobourg Cougars forward Connor MacEachern takes a shot against the Stouffville Spirit during an Ontario Junior Hockey League game Thursday at the Cobourg Community Centre. The Cougars rallied from a two-goal deficit to a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Spirit. Ryan Casselman, who had tied the game with the Cougars on a power play and with an extra attacker with 28 seconds left, also scored the game winner just over three minutes into the second overtime frame. It was Hockey Day in Northumberland and the Cobourg-Stouffville junior A game followed a junior C match--up between the Port Hope Panthers and Campbellford Rebels. The Cougars and Spirit will meet again Saturday afternoon (2 p.m.) in Stouffville. Monday night, the Cougars will host the Whitby Fury. Game time is 7 p.m. at the CCC.