New year, new music as bands battle

PORT HOPE -

Warkworth musician Rob Woolley invites you to start the new year with new and exciting music in his weekly Battle of the Bands series in Port Hope.

As the lead singer of a well-established band called Blueprint, Woolley remembers the struggle to make a name and become known to audiences. He hopes the Battle of the Bands series he is organizing and hosting will do just that for some deserving young artists.

As a performer who plays at Port Hope's Ganaraska Hotel fairly frequently, he has worked with Ganaraska owner Rick Rogalski in arranging a project that should inject the bleak January weeks with some real excitement.

Woolley got the names of his bands by advertising. With responses from Toronto, Oshawa, Peterborough and Belleville, he has been busy lining up the bands. Eventually, he expects to have 10 to 12 bands on board.

The plans call for 9:30 p.m. shows each Friday, starting Jan. 6, where two contestants each get an hour's set.

Woolley is assembling a panel of three judges who will award points to each band in several different categories. When all performances are in, the panel will determine the top three bands in terms of most-points-earned. The week after the last performance, a finale Friday will give these top three a final chance to perform.

At this point, a January line-up has been scheduled that consists of bands playing a variety of different music for local audiences:

• Jan. 6 — The Ramblers, a four-piece rock-and-blues band from Peterborough, and HD Supply, a three-piece hard-rock band out of Belleville.

• Jan. 13 — The Hot Knives, a four-piece grunge-blues-rock band from Toronto, and Electric Catfish, a three-piece blues-classic rock band out of Peterborough.

• Jan. 20 — Rye and Silence, a four-piece alternative-rock band from Quinte, and The Canadians, a four-piece punk-metal band out of Peterborough.

• Jan . 27 — The Tyler Cochrane Band, a five-piece country band out of Cobourg, and The Stagecoach Riders, a four-piece new-country band from Belleville.

As a long-time musician, Woolley is happy to offer these up-and-comers a showcase.

“Mainly because I've been involved in music all my life, I can totally sympathize with young and upcoming bands trying to get out there, and get some exposure and some experience playing live,” he said.

Looking at the line-up, he is pleased with the mix of bands and the variety of music they can offer.

“They are trying to make a name for themselves,” he said.

“I am totally supportive of that, and only too glad to help. I think it will be a lot of fun.”

The Ganaraska is located at 30 Ontario St. in Port Hope, and there is no cover charge for the Battle of the Bands.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith