Holidays bring influx to church

People often go on about teachers and their holidays, but that is nothing compared to the mostly good natured ribbing a school chaplain has to go through from clerical colleagues at Christmas.

For most Christian ministers, Christmas (and Easter) is a particularly busy and often stressful season. We are acutely aware that this is a time when, in addition to our regular parishioners, we will encounter many people whose connection to Church is more tenuous and fleeting.

The reasons for the influx are many: perhaps people are nostalgic for the traditions of their childhood and want to pass them along to the next generation; others may feel the need to check in spiritually for a semi-annual booster shot of liturgy. As far as the clergy are concerned, however, the motives are secondary to the fact that we have a special opportunity at Christmas to present the Gospel message to listeners who are generally in a good and festive and presumably receptive mood.

The pressure to get it right goes up accordingly. If we come on too strong, we might simply confirm half-held suspicions about Christianity as a religion for cranks; play it too cool and we fail to offer anything spiritually distinctive that isn’t already available in the secular arena.

Earlier this month a study was published in the Review of Religious Research by scholars David Haskell (Wilfrid Laurier University) and Kevin Flatt (Redeemer University College) which concluded that clergy and their congregations should not be shy about laying it on the line when it comes to what they believe.

The study showed that congregations which embraced traditional Christian beliefs such as the importance of Scripture and the ancient creeds, while also taking on such Christian disciplines as daily prayer were the churches that were showing growth. By contrast, congregations that lacked conviction about the unique nature of the Christian message were declining.

This isn’t surprising. In Revelation 3:14 John is instructed to write to the church of Laodicea to say, “I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were one or the other!”

This may seem paradoxical in 21st century Canada, defined as we are by our multi-culturalism and warm tolerance of others. Nevertheless, when we water down our message in an attempt to make it more palatable to others we fail to fulfill our calling to be salt and light in the world. It only takes a little salt to add flavour to a dish; and a single candle is all it takes to break the darkness.

Ironically, it seems that it is only when we concentrate on being faithful to our mission to incarnate the truth and of love of God that was first fully revealed to us in the incarnation of the Word of God in Christ Jesus that we subsequently attract others to engage with God in Christ themselves.

As I write these words on holiday in London, England, I thank God for all those clergy colleagues who having faithfully proclaimed the Christmas story are hopefully getting a little break themselves as we enter 2017. Merry Christmas.

The Reverend Canon Don Aitchison is chaplain at Trinity College School in Port Hope