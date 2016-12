Free public swimming continues Thursday and Friday at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope.

Thursday's is sponsored by the Port Hope Police Associations and Friday's by RBC.

Next week, free swims are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2 courtesy of the Port Hope Kinsmen; Wednesday, Jan. 4 again from the Port Hope Police Association; Friday, Jan. 6 thanks to CUPE 749. All free sessions are from 2:30 to 4 p.m.