Canada 150 committee membership approved

With a $50,000 federal grant, the Canada 150 Committee is hard at working planning 2017 celebratory events to mark the 150th anniversary of Canada’s Confederation in conjunction with Cramahe Twp. council. Council approved the committee’s membership Dec. 20.

The Canada 150 Committee members are as follows: Jim Williams, chair and Rotary rep; Chauncey Perry, treasurer and business/chamber of commerce rep’ Trish O’Brien, keeper of the books and horticulture/heritage rep; Pat Westrope, secretary; Janice McKnight, Colborne Curling Club rep; Patti May, RCL Br. 187 rep; Marc Coombs, mayor and Lions rep; Don Clark, Cramahe council rep; Brenda Palmieri, Legion and Castleton Sports Club rep; Marion McComb, Castleton community rep; and Joy Gifford, heritage. Cenotaph Restoration Committee rep. A Masonic Lodge rep has yet to be named.

Early in 2016, the Cenotaph Restoration Committee formed a sub-committee for the purpose of planning celebrations in the Township of Cramahe for the 150th anniversary of Confederation and for obtaining funding, in the form of grants.

The Cenotaph Restoration Committee is near to completing its mandate, and only a few of the original committee members remain to serve on the Canada 150 Sub-committee. In planning for the events that will occur on municipal lands, it will be necessary to enter into various agreements and contracts for items such as entertainment, sites, infrastructure, (tents, waste management, toilets) signage, First aid services, road and traffic management.