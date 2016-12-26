Students prepare to help schools in Africa

BALTIMORE -

In Africa, the schools are so poor that there is no playground equipment.

In fact, in order to play the soccer they love, students often scrounge up old discarded plastic bags and tie them all together into a rough spherical shape — because there is no money for a soccer ball.

Cobourg Collegiate Institute principal Jeff Kawzenuk shared this information at an assembly at Baltimore Public School on Thursday, where he accepted a donation of about $900 that the students had raised through a variety of fundraisers over the semester.

Kawzenuk brought along Grade 10 student Kylie Dennis, a Baltimore Public School alumna who will soon accompany a group of 16 other students Kawzenuk is taking on his annual Journey of Hope to Kilema, Tanzania. The funds the Baltimore students raised were to support the group’s work with orphaned children.

One of their key tasks is ensuring these children are educated. As Kawzenuk said to a school assembly, only about one in four African children goes to school, because school is not free and their parents don’t have enough money to send them.

“Also, their schools are nothing like this. Many of their schools don’t even have washrooms. One of our projects this year is building a school their own washroom,” Kawzenuk told the students.

“We are also taking some computers to start some computer programs.

“Pencils, paper, erasers — sometimes they don’t even have these, so we are taking school supplies too.”

Kawzenuk had heard the story of how the fundraising began when Grade 5 student Carson Grimes asked his teacher Christine Proulx what they could do to give back. Proulx had heard from Kylie (her former pupil) about collecting school supplies, so she put the two together to brainstorm on fundraising ideas.

Kylie told the assembly how she’d had a similar impulse to make a difference in the world at age five.

“I wanted to do things for kids who are less fortunate than us, like Carson,” she said.

“I love school, so I decided I wanted to send kids to school. So I made a fundraiser called Taste of Africa.”

This became an annual event at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Cobourg, an African-themed evening of food, entertainment and silent auction that supported AIDS orphans in Malawi through the church’s partnership with St. Mark’s Church in Mzuzu.

“When I came to high school, I had the opportunity of applying to go on this amazing Journey of Hope to Africa. And when I got accepted, I’m not going to lie — I cried a little. It’s a dream come true,” Kylie said.

What she is most excited about is the chance to meet with the kids and teach them — “because one day I hope to travel the world and become a teacher.”

Kylie pointed out that each student who goes will also be fundraising just for the $5,000 to travel to Africa, pay for their accommodations and take time for a safari (just to do something for themselves).

She is grateful to all the people at St. Peter’s who supported her in this effort.

Tanzania is on the east coast of Africa. The brief film Kawzenuk ran for the kids showed their 2015 trip and the local high-school students in their PHHS and ENSS T-shirts (from Port Hope High School and Brighton’s East Northumberland Secondary School) as they worked and played with the children.

The 17-day 2017 trip begins Jan. 17. Kawzenuk shared details of what a trek it is to get there, starting with the drive to the Toronto airport.

They fly about 8.5 hours to Amsterdam, wait in the airport six hours, then take the 11-hour flight to Mt. Kilimanjaro International Airport in Tanzania. A two-hour bus ride takes them to their hotel and, the next day, they report to work in Kilema — a bus ride of about 2.5 hours.

This will be Kawzenuk’s 10th Journey of Hope. He has raised about $25,000 for their work this year alone but, over the whole decade, they have raised well over $250,000.

“I absolutely love it there,” he declared.

“When we go to Africa and we do a project and we can see how it affects young children and changes their lives — when I see that, I know that all the work we put into that project is well worth it.”

Baltimore principal Pam Buttery expressed the hope that, once she’s completed her journey, Kylie will return to her alma mater for another presentation to share her experiences.

