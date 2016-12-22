App enables Cobourg Transit users to locate buses

COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg launched its Where's My Bus? app on Thursday, with a demonstration in council chambers.

GIS (geographic information systems) co-ordinator Melanie Chatten described it as a web-based program for Cobourg Transit riders that is available on computer, tablet and smartphone. It requires no downloading or purchase, and it updates automatically every 12 seconds to show where the bus icon is on a map of its route.

“We are really excited to be launching this new website,” communications officer Kara Euale said.

“Melanie and the engineering department in general have been building our GIS software for about 10 years now. And now that we have a website that can host these amazing applications, we are starting to roll them out.”

This consumer-based app is the first one, she said.

“We are only here 8:30 to 4:30 – what about after-hours? Now you have an application where you can see where the bus is at any time.”

Chatten provided the demonstration, showing the Cobourg Transit web page on the large screen. You can click at several locations on that page to get the app, and you will see green and pink lines to indicate the two bus routes. Each will have a pink or green bus icon placed wherever the bus's current location may be.

If you go to extreme close-up, you can see notations of when the bus is supposed to arrive at certain stops.

On the right, three green boxes offer three tools.

The legend tool will explain that pink represents Route 1, green represents Route 2, the circles represent stops, and a special symbol designates the downtown terminal.

The info tool has all the information you need — such as hours of operation, and fares and passes — plus a link to Twitter, where current information will be shared on such things as delays, holiday schedules and detours.

The share tool lets you share information through such channels as e-mail and Twitter.

Asked following the announcement what happens in the event a bus breaks down and a replacement bus takes over, Euale said the location capability remains. It's just a matter of taking the GPS out of the broken bus and plugging it into the replacement bus.

“The app is fed through our GIS system, a tool that has been essential for roads, fire services, planning and building,” Euale said.

Chatten said the town database has about 187 map layers to show a variety of features — sidewalks, sewers, water-distribution system, building footprints.

There is even a tree-inventory layer that has about 8,000 street trees, along with information on each one's species, when it was planted and how big it is.

“It's an amazing tool, and transit is a really well-used system in Cobourg,” Euale said.

“We love how much people utilize it, and we are always looking for new and improved ways to communicate with the public. Obviously we can't be here at all times, but this helps keep people informed and up to date, especially during the winter months.”

Councillor Forrest Rowden, who was present for the launch, agreed.

“It gets cold waiting for a bus that is going to be late when you have no idea where it is,” Rowden said.

“It's an exciting day today to be able to see this.”

A paper slip with a QR code you can scan to access the app will be made available, on buses and at the financial department in Victoria Hall. The QR code can also be scanned from posters that will be put up in bus shelters.

