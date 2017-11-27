NORTHUMBERLAND - Leading up to Human Rights Day on Dec. 10, the Northumberland Amnesty International chapter is inviting members of the community to participate in their annual Write For Rights campaign.



Five sessions will be held in Cobourg and Port Hope between Dec. 3 and 10 in which everyone is invited to drop in to write letters and sign petitions that ultimately may mean restoring the freedom (or even sparing a life) of someone imprisoned or endangered for political reasons.



Human Rights Day marks the day in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This milestone document proclaimed the inalienable rights which everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.



This year's Human Rights Day kicks off a year-long campaign to mark the 70th anniversary of that event.



Write For Rights is the world's largest human rights event, held in more than 200 countries and territories on or near Dec. 10. This year's campaign focuses on human-rights defenders who are facing increased attack and often imprisonment or death. In 2016 a confirmed 281 people were killed in 22 countries for defending human rights, up from 156 in 2015. Many more have been imprisoned, are missing, or face harassment and smear campaigns.



Xulhaz Mannan was the editor of Bangladesh's first LGBTIQ magazine, until he and his friend were stabbed and killed in his home by attackers believed to be part of an extremist group responsible for similar assaults on bloggers who promote atheism, feminism, science and other secular issues. Police are not actively pursuing this case.



Three other cases have been chosen for action in this year's campaign.



"¢ The Istanbul 10 include Amnesty Turkey's director İdil Eser and chair Taner Kiliç. They have dedicated their lives to defending human rights in Turkey, and all ten are now on trial for terrorism-related crimes. They were arrested on unfounded allegations of association with a terrorist organization. In abusing its power, the Turkish government is deliberately making the country a dangerous place for people who speak out for human rights



"¢ A. Jamaican police officer murdered Shackelia Jackson's brother, prompting her to begin a campaignn to end police violence. She rallied dozens of families whose loved ones were similarly killed and went to court. In response, police have repeatedly raided and harassed her community and intimidated Shackelia and her family.



"¢ Clovis Razafimalala is an environmental activist in Madagascar. Authorities have used false charges and detention to silence his efforts to stop the illegal trafficking of rosewood and other timber. Although currently free, he could be imprisoned again if he remains as vocal as he was in the past.



Last year's Write For Rights campaign resulted in more than 800 messages in Northumberland. This year, all who are interested in participating are invited to the five sessions to be held locally.



Dec. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (200 King St. W., Cobourg).

Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at YMCA Northumberland (339 Elgin St. W., Cobourg).

Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Furby House Books (65 Walton St., Port Hope).

Dec. 10 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Trinity United Church (274 Division St., Cobourg).

Dec. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Port Hope United Church (34 South St.).



If you'd like to continue your support beyond that Amnesty meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church. You are also invited to check their Facebook page Amnesty International - Northumberland.



cnasmith@postmedia.com