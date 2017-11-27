COBOURG - It doesn't take special challenges for a young person to feel isolated and alone.



This lesson came in the keynote address at last week's CCI For Change day at Cobourg Collegiate Institute from Me To We ambassador Ashley Rose Murphy.



The 19-year-old speaker was born HIV-positive, expected not to live long enough to learn how to crawl. Now she is a student at York University who speaks to audiences across Canada, and has even travelled to Nigeria to meet with other young people who were born HIV-positive.



But she faced many of the same challenges any young person faces.



You feel like you're the outsider, she said "' the only one who isn't cool, the only one who hasn't got it together, not knowing that behind the facades of one's classmates everyone is struggling with that same burden.



"You have to accept yourself, but be the best version of yourself every day," Murphy said.



"It came down to three things for me "' find yourself, find your community, find your voice. Embrace your inner odd-man-out."



The HIV came from her late birth mother, an alcoholic living in poverty in Toronto.



"Even though she loved me, her addictions made it impossible for her to care for me," Murphy said.



Early on, both she and her mother developed full-blown AIDS. At six months of age, she was considered terminally ill.



The Children's Aid Society scrambled to find a home where she could live out what were expected to be her last weeks of life. It took 200 calls and rejections before they the found the Murphys, that rare family who were willing to take on a baby with AIDS.



"My family cared for me, fell in love with me, and I became stronger," she summed up.



They also proved to be the community she needed. It was a family with nine children of various ethnicities and cultures, many of whom faced physical and health challenges as well. They defy limitations, Murphy said, and include an inspiring lawyer for a sister, a legally blind quadriplegic brother who is a party animal and a charming, athletic Indigenous little brother who is an eco-warrior (for his sixth birthday, all he wanted was for his family to pick up trash with him at his school).



Even so, the Murphys urged their daughter to keep the exact nature of her virus a secret to prevent alarm among her playmates and their families. Now she knows AIDS cannot be spread through regular social interaction but through exposure to blood and other bodily fluids, or from mother to child.



"The spread of HIV is 100% preventable," she said. "People on medication can get to the point where they have a 0% chance of passing on the virus. When doctors test my blood, they can't find the HIV virus. That doesn't mean I'm cured. That means it's controlled."



Nevertheless, stigma and discrimination persist. She knows people who've had to sell their homes and move away because of it.



The Murphy family motto is I Have Your Back, she said.



"One of the most valuable lessons we learned is, you don't stand by when someone needs help. We give back through volunteer work, and it's always fun when we get to volunteer together."



Murphy found another community when she had the chance to travel to Nigeria. Millions of children in Africa have been born HIV-positive and are otherwise affected by the AIDS epidemic (being orphaned, for example). Progress is being made, she said, but much work remains to be done.



And the stigma remains, creating hardship and shame "' not just with AIDS, but for those experiencing other tragedies such as domestic violence and mental-health issues. And she wanted to do more. Through her Me To We work, she has this privilege.



"Sharing your story is always a challenge. It means admitting you don't fit into this normal voice, and you are allowing other people to see your true vulnerable self."



On the other hand, your speaking out can open conversations that should take place and otherwise might not have.



"Look to the things that make you you, and realize that everyone else is figuring it out too," Murphy urged.



cnasmith@postmedia.com



twitter.com/NT_cnasmith