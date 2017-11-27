New water hookups for Camborne residents

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- Part of the reconstruction work underway along Kennedy Road in Camborne includes the extension of the water main from the village's drinking water system, and council is offering hookups to area residents at about $8,200.



The price is good until the end of 2018, but new water customers must also pay for their own connection and interior plumbing.



After the end of next year, the price will go up to just over $9,000 within five years, and to almost $10,000 after ten years, councillors decided after hearing a recommendations from its water and infrastructure manager Paul Heffernan.



"The recommended connection fee would result in a complete recovery of the initial cost of the water main construction on Kennedy Road," states Heffernan's report.



There is water capacity at the existing Camborne well that already serves some residents in the area. Thirty-five potential new customers have been identified with the new installation.



Per legislation dealing with drinking water, a recorded vote was taken for the escalating fee (as opposed to a set fee of $8,178 for now and into the future). It was unanimously accepted by council.



