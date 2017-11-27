COBOURG - The second annual CCI For Change day last week at Cobourg Collegiate Institute proved to be bigger and livelier than the first.



Modelled on the Me To We events that also encourage positive change in the world through the actions of young people, the CCI event brought in multi-media effects and a varied line-up of entertainment and speakers Thursday for a day-long extravaganza broken up into two shows "' the morning show for the student body and the afternoon show for students in Grades 6 to 8 from feeder schools in the community.



"Imagine all we have accomplished "' donating, motivating but, most important, changing the lives of people who matter most to us," organizer Graham Beer said. And much of the program was designed to celebrate this.

Three students who went to Tanzania last year discussed their work with the schools and children of a small community, as well as the fundraising and support that made it possible. Among the items they took with them were several computers and almost 1,000 lb. of school supplies.

Three students whose families had been refugees from Syria explained why they had left their homeland "' "because of the war, not because it was a bad country," one young man said.



His family had a further motivation. Had they stayed, he would have been forced into the military.



"We chose to leave Syria and not be killers," he said.



All have made safe landings in a country some of them could not have located on a map.



"We are here now, we are back to school. We are so grateful," he said.

Two representatives of the Culture Club described how it helps students celebrate and learn about the diversity around them at school, in the community and in the wider world. They enjoy weekly lunch meetings, as well as periodic outings and trips. "Smiles translate positively in every language, so give them out freely," one of them said.

The school's Interact Club is the high-school arm of the Rotary Club, and two members said that their focus this year is hunger. Their Halloween for Hunger initiative, for example, brought in more than 5,400 lb. of food for Northumberland Food 4 All.

Three members of the Environmental Club discussed their fight against waste with colourful statistics that illustrate the challenge. Every year in Ontario, they said, each person produces a ton of waste (75% of which ends up in landfills). One dripping water tap over a year wastes enough water to fill seven bathtubs. An environmental audit at the school last year showed that students are putting more recycling into the trash bin than into the recycling receptacle.

Two members of the school's Food Collective discussed their initiatives focusing on healthy food that is environmentally sustainable, including a recent trip to Nicaragua for research into that country's culture.

Two members of the schools Gender and Sexuality Alliances said they strive to make their meetings a safe place for all LGBT+ students and allies, as well as to offer a judgment-free space at lunchtimes. Their activities included two awareness days last year.

A student of Dean Smith's Indigenous-studies program said that more than 100 people are involved int he project to reindigenize the school's courtyard with a pollinator habitat and Anishenaabe artwork. Smith addressed the students as well, saying that sooner or later they would have to decide which group they wish to align themselves with "' those who treat Mother Earth with respect, or those who treat it as something disposable.



Entertainment included music, song and dance (including an interactive segment led by Loren Macklin, head of the dance program), as well as a keynote address by Me To We ambassador Ashley Rose Murphy and a video greeting from Winston Sih of CITY TV's Breakfast Television.



Sih's advice "' "Surround yourself with good people, think creatively and work hard."



