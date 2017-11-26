Santa Claus comes to Port Hope
All eyes were on the Big Guy with the Beard at the end of the Santa Claus Parade in Port Hope Saturday afternoon. Coming at the end of a long parade during a day that was not too cold, he was greeted with a thousand smiles and many waving hands. TED AMSDEN/SPECIAL TO NORTHUMBERLAND TODAY
The Christmas spirit lit up downtown Port Hope Saturday for the annual Santa Claus Parade. Families lined the streets to watch the procession, capped off with St. Nick himself.