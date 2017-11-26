Polio battle can lead to peace: Rotarian

COBOURG - Over his decades with the Polio Plus project to eradicate polio, Dr. Bob Scott has found that mass immunizations can be more than just a public-health initiative.



So many times the volunteers have encountered resistance, he stated at last week's 2017 YMCA Northumberland Peace Medal breakfast, "sometimes at the point of a gun. But in fact, the vaccination programs have proven an effective peace program.



"It stopped the fighting in Sri Lanka, and it stopped the fighting in Cote d'Ivoire," he said.



Scott was the keynote speaker at the event, held at the Best Western Cobourg Inn and Convention Centre.



Y global-initiatives committee member Darlene Bunn, who made the introduction, said Scott is a respected local physician who maintained a medical practice for more than 25 years while staying involved with Rotary locally, nationally and internationally. He chairs the Canadian Polio Plus campaign fundraising and is acknowledged as the leading source of information on the polio virus and programs in place to eradicate it.



He remains the national Rotary trustee and advisor to the United Nations and World Health Organization. He was honoured by the UN, as well as by the OMA with its highest award for his service and dedication. He's also a past Peace Medal recipient.



Scott focused much of his talk on the Rotary Club which initiated Polio Plus "'though he noted that Rotary Club of Cobourg also supports local projects both high- and low-profile.



"We help those that are sick, who require wheelchairs, children who are hungry ­ these things we don't advertise, but they are done locally," he said.



Scott's real passion is the Rotary Foundation.



"We call it our foundation for peace," he said.



It has six areas of focus - growing local economies, maternal and child care, water and sanitation, basic education and literacy, peace and conflict resolution, and (the one he has been most involved in) disease prevention, "my number-one activity for 31 years, particularly with polio," he said.



They have also worked on such diseases as measles, cholera and ebola, but they also deal in prevention with such initiatives as providing bed nets and Vitamin A.



Scott finished off his talk with what he called his favourite subject.



The Polio Plus project began in 1977, he said. The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, Centres for Disease Control and World Health Organization hopped on board in 1988. And about 10 years ago, they were joined by the Gates Foundation.



When efforts began, there were perhaps 1,000 new cases a day in 125 countries. That number is now closer to 50 cases in two countries.



"Pakistan is holding an immunization day, with 3,800 children aged five and under expected over the next few days," Scott said.



"India is doing more than eight-million children in a year.



"It's the only way we have managed to get control of this disease."



