PC Leader Patrick Brown in Port Hope Monday

PORT HOPE -- Ontario PC Party Leader Patrick Brown will speak in Port Hope Monday evening at the Port Hope High School, says local riding PC candidate David Piccini.



Starting at 7 p.m., the event is open to everyone, he said.



Brown, in his role in Opposition leader, has been critical of the Liberal Wynne government on everything from raising the minimum wage to its handling of hydro and the impacts on customers.



The Liberals, meanwhile, have repeatedly issued media releases saying Brown is spreading "false facts" when he talks about what the Provincial Government is doing.



The next provincial election is June 7.



The 2017 Ontario PC Election Readiness and Policy Convention took place this past weekend in Toronto.



"Ours is a party built upon the sweat of ordinary Ontarians, toiling tirelessly toward a better future free of the corruption and mismanagement of perpetual Liberal regimes," Brown stated on the web page posted before the convention.



Piccini, from Port Hope, will be at Port Hope High School Monday evening supporting his party leader.



"Patrick's work ethic and commitment to meeting Ontarian's is second to none and I'm excited for him to have the opportunity to meet the great people of our community," Piccini stated in an e-mail interview.



Incumbent Liberal MPP Lou Rinaldi was acclaimed to represent his party in this riding.



