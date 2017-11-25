Soldiers training between Port Hope and Peterborough
Second-Lieutenant Erika Palakovic, 32 Canadian Brigade Group public affairs points to members of the Canadian Armed Forces' Governor General’s Horse Guards, The Queen’s York Rangers and The Ontario Regiment conducting a training exercise between Port Hope and Peterborough on Saturday November 25, 2017 on Highway 28 and County Road 2 north of Peterborough, Ont. Other communities included Cavan Monaghan, Garden Hill, Campbellcroft, Bewdley, Fraserville, Millbrook and Bailieboro. CLIFFORD SKARSTEDT/PETERBOROUGH EXAMINER/POSTMEDIA NETWORK
Canadian Forces soldiers carried out a training exercise in Peterborough and Northumberland counties over the weekend.
The exercise, called Worthy Charge, saw soldiers training between Port Hope and Peterborough, and may be seen in Millbrook and other parts of Cavan Monagham, Bailieboro, Bewdley, Garden Hill and Campbellcroft.
The training, which does not involve live fire, blanks or explosives, includes members of the Governor General’s Horse Guards, The Queen’s York Rangers, and The Ontario Regiment. They're in camouflage, using military and civilian vehicles. Other trainees may be dressed in civilian clothes or other military uniforms.
The exercise began Friday and continues Sunday.
