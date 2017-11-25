Letters to the editor, Nov. 25, 2017

Bill 148 'Historic,' says labour minister



Over the past four years, businesses in Ontario have created more than 400,000 new jobs. But while our economy is growing, not all families are sharing in the prosperity. That's why we introduced the Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act (Bill 148), which, among other things, proposes to increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2019, ensures part-time workers receive equal pay for equal work and that workers receive more vacation and paid sick days.



This historic bill is the largest reform of Ontario's labour and employment laws in a generation. It addresses the changing nature of the workplace, where people are working longer, jobs are less secure and benefits are harder to come by.



Bill 148 will help grow the economy by giving Ontarians more money to spend at local businesses. More than 50 economists from across Canada, including two former presidents of the Canadian Economics Association, agree with us and have voiced their support.



At its core, Bill 148 is about fairness, growth and opportunity. But Patrick Brown and the Conservatives are voting against this. They want Ontarians who are working full-time, yet are struggling to put food on the table or buy winter boots for the kids, to wait another four years for a raise to $15 an hour. It's time for the people of Ontario to tell him to stop blocking and rolling back the hard earned pay for millions of people in Ontario.



After months of consultations, the government has listened and moved to strengthen Bill 148. We listened to the elected leaders of our towns and cities and, as a result, emergency service workers who provide essential public services like fire protection and snow removal will continue to serve the public as they do today.



The government is providing victims of domestic or sexual violence with up to 17 weeks of job-protected leave, including five paid days. We also proposed an amendment that would provide 17 weeks leave for the caregivers of a critically ill adult in addition to the current 37 weeks of leave for the caregivers of a critically ill child. These changes will make it easier for people and their families to take time off work and to focus on what really matters in life.



This is the time to move forward. It's time for us to ensure that fairness and decency remain the values that define our workplaces. Our government is committed to this and will continue to stand up for hard-working Ontarians and their families.



Kevin Flynn



Minister of Labour