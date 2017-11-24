PORT HOPE "' Following debate at the committee-of-the-whole council meeting that night, council voted this week to authorize a bylaw providing for the two-year storage of artifacts, vehicles and materials from the Canadian Fire Fighters Museum at various municipal facilities.

The museum was informed several years ago of plans to close down the municipally owned building they had been occupying so that harbour lands could be cleaned up as part of the Port Hope Area Initiative to remediate lands affected by historic low-level radioactive waste. Their efforts to find a new location, however, have been unavailing.

The basic outline of the agreement calls for vehicles to go to the storage building and two-car garage at the waste-water treatment plant to occupy a maximum of 550 sq. m. Materials requiring a climate-controlled environment (such as clothing, pictures and documents) will get space in the Canton municipal building.

The vote was not unanimous, and debate centred on the precedent being set.

Councillor Jeff Lees asked if the municipality would cover staff time when people from the museum wanted access to their material. Councillor Robert Polutnik said that access would only be granted during business hours and upon 48 hours notice.

"We have informed them it is not a storage facility for public use. We are doing it as a courtesy. If they want free access to come and go, they may need to look at a private facility," Polutnik said.

"Potentially, once they're in, that's it "' they will not be on-site looking for bits and pieces," Deputy Mayor Greg Burns stated.

Lees reported on a canvass he had made of commercial storage facilities and their prices. This offer to the museum is quite a bargain, he declared.

"Are we going to offer this to other non-profit and service groups in the municipality "' Kinsmen, Rotary, the Capitol Theatre?"

Burns pointed out that the museum is being forced to vacate a building for the Port Hope Area Initiative project. Otherwise, they would not need storage.

"They want to get this done before Christmas," he said.

"We are looking at a precedent," Councillor Les Andrews acknowledged.

"But I think any council would look at these things on a one-by-one basis.

"They have to move."

Earlier that day, Mayor Bob Sanderson had looked at the longer-range picture in response to a question he received at the annual Mayor's Breakfast.

"The municipality is very involved, and I am personally very supportive," Sanderson stated.

"We are providing storage facilities both for their capital equipment and the smaller things. Many people in the municipality have rallied around to categorize and pack and move."

Referring to their unsuccessful efforts to acquire the Canadian Tire building, he suggested it might be a time for the museum to regroup.

"I think it's a good time for them to take a break, take a breath and do some planning," he said.

"We have that land where they currently are, and it needs to be cleaned up, and they understand that.

"We don't have a plan for that land, so there's a potential to relocate there. The antique-machinery museum might be a good location, if they could combine," Sanderson speculated.

"But we've heard loud and clear from taxpayers "' they don't want us to put $4 or $5-million into something like that. But museums aren't sustainable."

