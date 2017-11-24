COBOURG - YMCA Northumberland awarded four peace medals this week, adding a Humanitarian Peace Medal to its usual youth, adult and group recipients.

Respectively, the winners were Bill Patchett, Graham Beer, Sayed Sharifi and St. Peter's Anglican Church.

Since its inception almost 30 years ago, 37 adult medals and 17 youth medals have been awarded locally to honour those who, without any special resources or standing, embody the values of peace in their actions.

Speakers introducing each winner gave details to show how this year's recipients have lived up to that ideal.

Beer, a Grade 12 International Baccalaureate student at Cobourg Collegiate Institute, is driven to be involved, said Ian Koellner of BDO Canada "' participating fully in both the CCI community and the Northumberland community.

At school, he has been involved with sports teams and student government, serving this year as CCI Prime Minister.

Beyond that, Koellner said, he has volunteered for such organizations as the Cobourg 2017 committee, Trinity United Church and Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre

He began his own on-line media outlet Cobourg View five years ago at the age of 12 (now known as Cobourg Media). The name notwithstanding, however, he reports from far and wide. His coverage of centennial commemorations at Vimy Ridge, for example, was carried on CITY-TV.

"He volunteers his time and talents to reach a broader audience and inspire youth to become involved," Koellner said.

He also organizes an annual Cobourg Media show that has raised $5,000 for the Salvation Army and Northumberland Fare Share food banks.

The medal for St. Peter's comes mainly in recognition of two of their recent initiatives, Y board member Montana Desjardins said "' a clean-water project for a First Nation reserve in Northern Ontario and a program called School Supplies for the Far North.

Their school-supplies project serves one of the most northern Canadian communities (in Nunavut, where such items are extremely costly since the community is only accessible by plane).

"They take the time to research and explore these communities in Canada, and how it may connect to our troubled past as a nation," Desjardins added.

"Their care and dedication to helping others has inspired the community way beyond the church-goers."

Sharifi arrived in Canada during the Russia-Afghanistan war as a refugee, Y global-initiatives committee member Arlene Howells said. This background has moved him to work with Syrian refugees in the community as they arrive and begin to build their lives in Canada.

"His experience of what it was like to flee his homeland and stay alive is very real to him," Howells added.

"Such a journey is filled with experiences that could turn someone bitter, but instead he has chosen gratitude and kindness with which to guide his life. He inspires and challenges others to bring about the peace they would like to see in the world through his own actions."

These include his gifts as an artist and his volunteer efforts with the Green Wood Coalition.

"Through his work he advocates for positive change toward building and empowering individuals for stronger communities," Howells said.

Dr. Beth Selby, a Y board member, described Patchett as a self-made businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, community leader and an advocate and champion of both local and international causes that he commits to selflessly. And as a Rotarian for 30 years, he has helped raise millions of dollars to make these things happen.

"When Bill takes on a project, he doesn't rest until it succeeds. He is a master at engaging other to join his cause and become part of his team," Selby said.

One stellar example is heading the committee that raised $19-million to build Northumberland Hills Hospital. He has also been a valued supporter of Northumberland United Way, Keystone House and Habitat for Humanity Northumberland.

Patchett also espouses the lower-key causes that are just as important, such as spearheading a fundraising drive to make possible a life-saving course of treatment for a young man from Colborne that otherwise would not be covered by the provincial government.

"During his year as president of the Rotary, he earned an award from District 7070 as president of the year," Selby said.

"It would take all day to name all his achievements."

In accepting his award, Patchett offered his thanks.

"I have a very strong belief that we all come into this world with absolutely nothing," he said.

"And if we can leave something behind that will change someone's life just a little bit, they we have done very well."

