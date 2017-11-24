New utilities app launched in Cobourg

COBOURG -- The official launch of a special mobile app to help customers better manage water and electrical use in real time was held at Lakefront Utilities Services Inc.'s Ewart Street garage on Thursday.

It is now "available for everyone" in Cobourg, Grafton and Colborne and serviced by Lakefront, its president Dereck Paul said after an earlier pilot project was announced and tried out by select customers and Utility employees.

"The App is available on both Android and iOS mobile phones, as well as tablets. (Meantime) customers without mobile devices are welcome to access their account information online through our Customer Portal at https://myaccount.lusi.on.ca and on our website www.lakefrontutilities.on.ca.," Lakefront spokesperson Smith said in a previously published report about the app pilot.

There are thousands of customers in Cobourg, Grafton and Colborne who will now be able to use it.

The development of this app with Federal funding through the Northumberland CFDC Northumberland is just one example of the "Rural Renaissance" of Eastern Ontario, Northumberland-Peterborough South MP and Natural Resources Parliamentary Secretary, Kim Rudd told the group who attended the official launch.

Each technological development builds on others in the region, she said.

And Rudd praised the local CFDC for "always seeing" the value of great ideas and concepts and Screaming Power for bringing the app to fruition with its many partners.

