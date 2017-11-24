No, really? It's over 50 years? Well, well. 50 years or more since first hearing Ian and Sylvia, referring to an up-and-coming Canadian folksinger, perform Gordon Lightfoot's Early Morning Rain at the hungry i club in San Francisco. It was the beginning of, well, a beautiful relationship, a lifetime enjoying Lightfoot's celebration of our country. Having heard him in Toronto several times, and thanks to Google, I discovered he would be at Kingston's Grand Theatre for one night this month.

Coincidentally, I had just finished reading Nicholas Jennings' biography, Lightfoot, which brought me up to date on his remarkable career - a star in his firmament with artists such as Presley, Streisand, Johnny Cash, Neil Young and Harry Belafonte recording his songs, his years full, performing concerts around the world. So, there I was in Kingston, another bald head among many in a sea of otherwise grey-haired devotees, the houselights dimming ....

His backup musicians ambled casually onto the stage as though lost, in no way resembling the same smooth, professional group one sees at Toronto's Massey Hall. Which was only the beginning. The second shock was the appearance of Lightfoot; scrawny, long straggly, unkempt hair and clothes. The third jolt was his voice - or what is left of it, not helped by an inadequate sound system - when, expecting a high note (the audience knowing every note, every cadence) he elected to play it safe, choosing a lower key, changing the rhythm.

And so it went through the second half of the concert leading to a confusing is/this/the/end/or not/ closing as he and his musicians wandered off, seemingly not quite sure if the concert was over. No grand finale. Eventually the houselights came on and, oh yes - it was over.

For a successful artist, knowing when to step out of the spotlight must be tough - Ann Murray did it when she was 63, Pavarotti was 70. Lightfoot gives around 75/80 concerts a year across North America which, together with all the travel, is a remarkable achievement, as is making very old songs sound fresh. But on this occasion they sounded as though they had well-passed their best-before date, creating a downbeat ending to the evening. Then again, maybe he has no other life.

I do have an upbeat 'Lightfoot memory' that has stayed with me. I was working on a documentary film two years after the 1966 colliery disaster in Aberfan, Wales. Three of us were setting up to shoot a dawn sequence - when it started to rain. Quite spontaneously, one of us started singing 'In The Early Morning Rain', the others joining in as a bus taking miners to a nearby colliery stopped in front of us, the miners staring, probably hearing Lightfoot for the first time. The bus pulled away and we continued, packing our equipment, caught up in the moment ... Where the mornin' rain don't fall and the sun always shines ... It's as vivid as though it was yesterday.

And I still have Lightfoot's recordings, made in his pomp - his remarkable Canadian Railroad Trilogy, Canada's second national anthem; Black Day in July, If You Could Read My Mind ... still have warm memories. And all was not lost in Kingston. The following morning, breakfast at Pan Chancho. What's not to like?

