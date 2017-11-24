Lame duck rules for Port Hope council

PORT HOPE - Port Hope council has established a Lame Duck bylaw for 2018, leading up to the fall municipal elections.

The Municipal Act has declared that a council must be governed by rules that apply between July 27 and Oct. 22 (from the nominations deadline up to voting day) and between Oct. 22 and Dec. 3 (a period following voting day). Unless at least three-quarters of the members of the out-going council will be part of the new council, these rules include:

No appointments or removals from office of any officer of the municipality.

No hiring or dismissal of any municipal employee.

No disposition of any municipal property which has a value of $50,000 at the time of disposal.

No expenditures exceeding $50,000.

No incurring liabilities exceeding $50,000.

The bylaw includes the delegation of certain of those responsibilities to other municipal employees or bodies in the event they take place during the established lame-duck period.

