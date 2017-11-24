Lame duck rules for Port Hope council
PORT HOPE - Port Hope council has established a Lame Duck bylaw for 2018, leading up to the fall municipal elections.
The Municipal Act has declared that a council must be governed by rules that apply between July 27 and Oct. 22 (from the nominations deadline up to voting day) and between Oct. 22 and Dec. 3 (a period following voting day). Unless at least three-quarters of the members of the out-going council will be part of the new council, these rules include:
- No appointments or removals from office of any officer of the municipality.
- No hiring or dismissal of any municipal employee.
- No disposition of any municipal property which has a value of $50,000 at the time of disposal.
- No expenditures exceeding $50,000.
- No incurring liabilities exceeding $50,000.
The bylaw includes the delegation of certain of those responsibilities to other municipal employees or bodies in the event they take place during the established lame-duck period.
