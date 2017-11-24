COBOURG - The looming closure of the National Research Universal reactor at Chalk River on March 31 could have meant disruption for the health-care applications for Cobalt 60, including vital treatment for cancer patients.

In Cobourg this week, an agreement signed among Cameco, Bruce Power and Nordion has successfully utilized the three agencies' combined technology and innovation to ensure production of Cobalt-60 can continue through the CANDU nuclear-power reactors.

Representatives of all three companies gathered at the Cameco plant in Northam Industrial Park for a signing ceremony to commemorate the agreement.

World-wide, Cameco vice-president of fuel-services division Dale Clark said, more than 35-million people have benefited from Cobalt-60 treatment, and the province of Ontario supplies 50% of the world's supply (all of it through Nordion).

Nordion director of strategic supply and gamma technologies Richard Wiens added that these isotopes sterilize 40% of the world's single-use medical devices, including sutures, syringes, surgical gowns and masks (as well as cosmetics and certain foodstuffs).

"If you walk into a doctor's office or clinic or a surgical suite or anywhere there's a medical procedure being done, anywhere in the world, one out of every two things you pick up that are sterilized in a package "' Cobalt 60," Wiens said.

It's even more of a Canadian success story, he added, because the Cobalt 60 treatment was pioneered in Ontario "' first done in Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., in 1946."

The supply chain that exists to provide the Cobalt 60 is also unique in the world, Wiens stated.

"It's a collaboration we haven't seen before," Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd agreed.

"Nuclear is doing amazing work in agriculture and health. Not everybody knows that."

It also supports Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy, she added.

"This is great news for the medical community, as well as for our community," Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier said.

cnasmith@postmedia.com