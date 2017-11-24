Cider-braised pork roast with candied apples

With the cooler weather on our doorstep, there is nothing better than a braised pork butt and apples to create a welcome comfort food. Pork butt is a bit of a misnomer as we usually think of the butt as part of the rear. But a pork butt roast is part of the pork's shoulder. It is also called a Boston butt. In pre-revolutionary America, salt pork was packed in barrels known as "butts." In New England and Boston in particular the less popular cut (shoulders) were packed in barrels (butts) for export to the west and to England--thus Boston butts.

If you wished you can add potatoes, carrots etc to your cooking pot halfway through the cooking time.

Note that I usually use Honeycrisp apples, but other firm apples will work.

Cider Braised Pork Roast with Caramelized Apples

Ingredients

5 lb Bone-in, skin-on pork butt roast

1 Tsp. sach salt & pepper

3 Tbsp. Brown sugar

3 Tbsp. Canola oil

1 Med. Onion, thinly sliced

4 Cloves Garlic, pressed--more or less to taste

6 Sprigs Fresh thyme

2 Bay leaves

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2-3 Cups Honeycrisp apple cider

Maple candied apples

3.4 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and cut into wedges

1 Tbsp Salt

3 Tbsp Butter

1 / 4 Cup Maple syrup.

Score the skin on top of roast into 1" squares. Pat the roast dry with paper towel. Combine salt, pepper and brown sugar into a rub. Rub the roast on all sides with the sugar/salt rub. Allow roast to stand 15-20 minutes. Prepare a cast iron skillet or a non-stick pan to med high heat with the canola oil. Brown roast on all sides, then place in slow cooker. Sauté onion & garlic in same pan, add butter if needed. Remove onion & garlic from pan and place around roast in slow cooker. Deglaze pan with 1 / 2 cup of the cider and pour liquid over roast. Add the rest of the cider, Worcestershire sauce, thyme & bay leaves to the slow cooker; the liquid should be about 2/3 way up the sides of roast or more. Cover and cook roast 5-6 hours on high or 10-12 hours on low. An internal thermometer should read 190 F to ensure it is cooked and tender. If you want to crisp the skin into crackles, place roast on a baking sheet and place under your broiler for about 10 minutes. The roast will need to rest before slicing; tent the roast with foil on a platter and allow it to rest at least 30 minutes. Strain and skim fat from cooking liquid; you may thicken it with a roux or reduce it to create a sauce for the pork.

While the roast is resting, peel, core and cut apples into wedges 1 1/ 4" thick on the thick side. Sprinkle the apples with the salt .heat the skillet to med high heat, add some butter and brown both sides of apple wedges. Turn heat down to medium and add the maple syrup and butter. Move the apple wedges around turning frequently until they are caramelized. Remove to a warm plate and serve with the sliced pork.

If you need any information on Free Run Chickens, Black Angus Beef, Mennonite Sausage/bacon/pork/poultry, local Ontario Lamb, Home-made and Naturally raised or grown products, recipes you would like to see, or food items you can't locate, visit our Farm Market 3232 Burnham St. N. Camborne. Open Wed to Sunday (see ad in Thursday's Northumberland Today classified section) or e-mail me at houstonbakery@airnet.ca. Visit the website at www.houstonsnaturalmeats.ca.