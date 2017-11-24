Adult daughter wants a tattoo: Am I a prude?

My grown-up daughter is thinking about getting a tattoo. She wants a little something on her ankle.

I say, "Why don't you just wear an ankle bracelet?"

She says, "Good idea. Maybe I can get a tattoo of an ankle bracelet."

I roll my eyes as I often do when I know that I am burying myself deeper. I say, "Good idea. And since you are saving money, why don't you tattoo a gold watch onto your wrist?" (She rolls her eyes.)

As a parent, I think that my progeny using her body as an ink blot is a bad idea. My wife thinks that I am out of step with the times. I am automatically the last one in the family standing up against corporeal etch-a-sketching.

I realize that it is academic since my daughter is old enough (and married to boot) to make up her own decision in the matter of body art, but like the saying goes, "Opinions are like fundaments, everyone has one." (My suggestion of a tattoo of the starship Enterprise circling her butt in search of Klingons did not even get a snigger.)

I suppose that I am influenced by the two negatively reinforced tattoos that my Dad wore: One was a series of numbers tacked into his arm in a Nazi prisoner of war camp, and a crudely scribbled pierced heart with some girl's name on it that he personally applied when he was a pre-teen and nuts in love. My mother was not that girl, and he had to look at his puppy love chicken scratch all her life.

I realize that tattoos have been around for over 5,000 years and that they represent some kind of deliberate populist pseudo-libertarian adventurism nonconformist statement about how cool the owner may be but you can do that with actions that do not involve a visit to salons run by Maoris and pirates. (That's me trying to be funny.)

People change; they get smarter or dumber, and tattoos are not the easiest or cheapest or most painless things to have removed at some later date, should you change camps and no longer want to be associated with the Hells Angels or the NFL. (Me being funny again.)

Okay, it's stylish but styles change. I know, I no longer wear my banana coloured bell bottoms or my salmon pink disco suit or shirts drenched in wild patterns that upon closer inspection are silhouettes of sprawling nudes (oh those 1970s.) Unlike outdated outerwear, you can't just fling a tattoo in the dumpster.

A recent survey estimated that 14 per cent of adults have a tattoo, 9 per cent of those are between 18 and 24, and 8 per cent are 50-64, so (me, distorting facts) obviously by the age of 50, my daughter will have removed her faded little ankle tattoo. So why bother to start with?

Am I a prude? (Probably.)

