Plow operator asks Port Hope for ATV OK

PORT HOPE - Port Hope council heard a plea to allow a very limited range of ATV uses on municipal roads at its committee-of-the-whole meeting this week.



James Wilton, a Cobourg resident who started Jay's Landscaping Ltd. nine years ago, said that much of their business in the winter is snow plowing. They have a dozen customers in Port Hope and several dozen in Cobourg.



They have been trying out an ATV with a plow blade.



"It made things much easier in a lot of small areas "' and in downtown Port Hope there are lots of nooks and crannies where you can't get a full-size truck in," Wilton said.



An ATV zips up and down a driveway with ease, while a plow truck has to be pulled completely into and out of a driveway, sometimes blocking traffic.



It was only after he made this discovery that he learned that the Highway Traffic Act bans ATVs on the roadways unless a municipality has a bylaw that allows it.



Cobourg allows ATVs with plow blades on the road, provided they are proceeding directly to a snow-plowing job. Right now, he said, Cobourg is the only local municipality to allow this.



Wilton presented several arguments in favour of his request, such as his statement that there is less chance of a third-party-liability accident with a plow-equipped ATV than there is with a full-sized pick-up truck with a plow, as well as less chance of curb damage



All equipment and drivers will be properly licensed, he said.



Councillor Robert Polutnik pointed out that Wilton's primary motivation was cost reduction for his business.



"Does an ATV clear better?" Polutnik asked.



"It does - you can get into tighter corners, and it allows us to take on more customers," Wilton said.



What he is looking for is a bylaw similar to Cobourg's "' not to allow ATVs on the road at any time, but to permit ones that are equipped to plow snow to use the roads to travel to these jobs.



"We will refer that to staff," Mayor Bob Sanderson said.



"I think you presented a very good discussion and stated your case quite well. Staff will review it from every perspective."



cnasmith@postmedia.com



twitter.com/NT_cnasmith