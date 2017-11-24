New art exhibit: Who Came Here?

Canada is all about stories, from our First Nations People to the latest immigrants.



To see ourselves in pictures, go to the most recent exhibit at the Art Gallery of Northumberland. Titled When We Came From Away, in honour of Canada 150, it is a beautiful exhibit of images and artifacts of immigration to this area.



The project was conceived and produced as part of Northumberland County's ongoing work through our Immigration Portal, growing newcomer business investment and settlement. Teodosia 'Dindin' Villarino, the first c-oordinator, began the project (but, sadly, passed away in July 2017). The exhibit was completed and honours her contribution, hard work and belief in the power of human connection.



The wonderful photographs taken by Peg McCarthy of O Shoot Photo capture the faces and vitality of the people who came to Northumberland some three generations ago, and others very recently. Countries include immigrants from the Philippines, Syria, South Korea, Ireland, England, Sweden, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands, Burma, Jamaica, Venezuela, Peru, Romania, Greece, Italy, Zambia and others. More detail is in the book 150 Stories and Images of Arrival, which is available at the gallery.



There's humour and sentimentality in the artifacts as well, from a little green frog to national costumes, a special ring and a wooden chess set.



Most of the people represented also share some of the advice that has guided them through their journey and new lives, such as perseverance, hard work and believing in possibility.



The exhibit is inspirational and enriching.



In the small Paul Kane Gallery room, there are works from the permanent collection. Curated by Mary Donaldson, pieces are in metal, glass, graphite and ceramic. Artists include Jean-Paul Riopelle, Josef Albers, Michael Snow and a gorgeous platter by Harlan House. Paul Kane's paintings are well-known, but here there are pencil drawings from 1860 by his wife Harriet Clench.



Decide to spend some time in our gallery on the third floor of Victoria Hall on a bleak, cloudy and cold afternoon. You will feel warm and uplifted.



Reva Nelson offers coaching in Presentation Skills, Positive Risk-taking and Resilience. Reach her at revanelson77.com