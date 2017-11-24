COLBORNE - Ten children from the local community have left a legacy of music for the students at Colborne Public School.



Their memory will be honoured at the eighth annual Festival of Trees, whose proceeds will not only support the music program at their school, but also help members of the school's drumline compete in British Columbia.



The Colborne Legion Branch 187 (92 King St. E., Colborne) is hosting the event, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. This year, 27 fully decorated trees will be viewed, raffled and auctioned off.



The trees have been assembled and donated by local businesses and service clubs, including the Legion's ladies' auxiliary and the school's parent council, Colborne Lions Club, CIBC, Rutherflo Transporation, Dr. T. Luong's office, CRH Canada's Ogden Point Quarry, McGlennon Insurance, the Rotary Club of Colborne, the Township of Cramahe and the township'[s Firefighter's Association, Tip Top Realty, Home Hardware, Rutherford's Farm and Roadside Market, Sunny Days Day Program, Downey Pharmacy, Jebco and YMCA Northumberland.



Corporate sponsors are also supporting a memorial tree in honour of 10 local children "' Lizzy Corbeil, Erin Reed, Robyn and Eric Taylor, Kandas Derry, Mitchell Ferguson, Taylor Christina Edwardson, Kaitlyn Bates, and Kevin and Brandon Cote.



This is the main fundraiser for the Colborne Public School music program. Entirely self-funded, the program relies on such initiatives to provide musical education for students in Grades 3 through 8, including the repairs and maintenance of their xylophones, drumlines and band instruments.



The drumline is a special source of pride for the school, having won six provincial championships in Canadian Drumline Association competition over the past six years. This year, they hope to compete in British Columbia.



Friday-night festivities include a 7 p.m. concert by the Colborne Public School Drumline. On Saturday evening, the Oak Ridge percussion will perform in the village's Santa Claus parade, a group made up almost entirely of former Colborne Public School students.



In a letter sent out to prospective sponsors, teacher Chad Morford explained the challenges they face in ensuring the best possible music program for students.



The cost of an average day trip to a competition (covering everything from bus transportation to registration fees and uniforms) is about $750. This would break down to about $37.50 per student, but the success of these fundraisers has covered it all.



The cost of an average out-of-province three-day trip (covering all of the above plus hotels, meals and excursions) is about $10,000. This would break down to about $500 per student, but the festival's success has cut this cost in half.



Over the festival's first seven years, Morford's letter said, some $70,000 has been raised, making possible a five-day trip to Halifax, a three-day trip to Toronto, five three-day trips to Montreal plus costs associated with the drumline, such as equipment, maintenance, repairs and an updated sound system.



Morford said the drumline provides a completely unique performing-arts experience, with mental training that "requires multi-levels of thought organization, including each student's individual parts of music, how they sound with other musicians, the portrayal of moods harmonious with other performers and musicians, an understanding of how and why they execute each move, and advance awareness of what the next move/note/step will be and why it is there.



"The cumulative result of such physical and mental discipline is a student with deeper feelings of understanding, a more disciplined focus (which finds its way into study habits in scholastic efforts) and a higher level of self-confidence."



The competitions and festivals they attend provide a forum for students to measure their achievements against a set of standards, Morford added.



"Also, they can be used by students to recognize their own potential by achieving more than they thought they could, and for the recognition and appreciation of the achievements of their competitors."



