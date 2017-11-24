Letters to the editor, Nov. 22, 2017

Letters smearing Cobourg councillors

Cobourg Taxpayers Association director, Ken Strauss' call to prayer (Nov. 9) for politically active citizens, echoed by Bill Thompson and Emily Chorley (Nov. 13), Marie Cooper and Michael Hoepfner (Nov. 15), promises an exciting political season. Lines are being drawn over the issue, Q&A at council meetings.

Mr. Strauss complained that at "the merest suggestion of Q&A, Councillor McCarthy launched into a six-minute rant "¦"

Ms. Chorley complained that "Councillor Debra McCarthy delivered her rant "¦"

Mr. Thompson complained about -¦ then Councillor McCarthy's behavior."

What a pile-on of mischaracterization!

Oxford defines rant to "speak or shout at length in an angry, impassioned way."

Cambridge defines it as "to speak or shout in a loud uncontrolled or angry way."

Merriam-Webster defines it as "to talk in a noisy, excited, or declamatory manner, to scold vehemently."

I played and replayed video of Ms. McCarthy's well-presented argument against Q&A. It was no rant, not even close.

The CTA Director lobbies vigorously for a Q&A to meet the demands of transparency and accountability. Then let me ask a question how many members belong to the CTA? Inquiring citizens want to know.

The CTA director asserted that -¦ four of seven members of council [are] openly afraid of citizen questions "¦" Openly afraid? Then why has the CTA director consistently declined to answer questions of CTA membership in various forums?

Ms. Cooper asserted that "Mayor Brocanier not only refuses to allow citizens to have a voice "¦" Balderdash. My powerful, poetic voice has appeared before council several times in recent years, once wearing Monarch butterfly wings.

Years ago I complained about the Ribfest mess left behind in Victoria Park. The Rotary Club responsibly mitigated it. Another time, I requested a sidewalk extension on Hibernia Street to the Ecology Garden and boardwalk. It was done. Last year I requested improvement to the D'Arcy Street railway crossing to facilitate safe access to the community centre for bicycles and mobility devices. Last week the complicated deed was completed. I commend those politicians and employees whose collectively applied skills expedited the project.

Cobourg has done exceedingly well without Q&A. It would be preferable if cogent, convincing arguments were presented to support Q&A, instead of mediocre smears from those itching for electoral influence.

Wally Keeler, Cobourg