Hamilton Twp. raises Bill 148 concerns

NORTHUMBERLAND -- Hamilton Township has joined Northumberland County in protesting the parts of Bill 148 that affects municipal employees and volunteer firefighters, in particular.



Last week, county councillors endorsed the position taken by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario after reviewing a document that expected the labour changes related to "standby" would cost Northumberland County and its seven member municipalities, including Hamilton Township, about $4 million.



Changes to the Bill are being discussed by the provincial government and AMO and "we are awaiting the actual changes" being proposed the township's chief administrative officer, Arthur Anderson told township councillors Tuesday.



AMO's position is that while it supports the "public policy spirit behind this Bill" it is concerned that "municipal employers will be disproportionally impacted given our large range of mandated services. We are therefore concerned that in its effort to aim relief at a targeted segment of the labour market, this legislation will overshoot the mark and result in significant and unnecessarily costly unintended consequences."



The two main issues revolve around scheduling of work and on-call provisions of the proposed legislation.



It notes that the language in the proposed Bill is problematic.



"Working with employees to fairly manage both their time and urgent situations has been a part of municipal business for decades. The cost implications of changing to a three-hour at regular time on-call regime may prove cost prohibitive and may result in municipalities having to scale back services. Many of these services have collective agreements that have on-call provisions within them. It is a likely expectation that every bargaining unit will require that the Bill 148 minimum on-call of 3-hours' pay at their regular rate provision be included as soon as their collective agreement is opened for renegotiation," states the AMO presentation on the Bill.



"As an example, we have calculated that this one proposed change alone will have a system impact of approximately $2 million annually for just one paramedic to be on-call for each of the 52 EMS services in the province. The cost rises significantly if you expand the list to include all others who provide 24/7 emergency services and other municipal services that are required to have an on-call system for public health and safety reasons. This includes police, water operations, snow plowing, road maintenance, long-term care (nurses, personal care workers), and public health."



